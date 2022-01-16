State Duma Deputy Yevgeny Fedorov proposed a nuclear warning strike against the United States as one of the ways to influence Washington. He expressed his opinion on air. YouTube-channel “National Course”.

“The third option is a warning strike with nuclear weapons, even without nuclear weapons, but simply with strategic missiles at the Nevada test site. This is a training ground where the US military is located, there are no civilians there, and especially if you warn two or three days in advance, then it’s quite a good action to demonstrate the seriousness of intentions, ”Fyodorov said. In his opinion, Russia has the authority to do so.

Among other ways of influencing the United States, the deputy named flight missions and bomb attacks on American laboratories with biological weapons. Fedorov believes that this will affect US citizens and show that the threat of retaliation from Russia is not a bluff. As a result of this, influence on the American authorities from within the country will begin, the deputy believes.

Earlier, LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that Kiev could be forced to peace by bombing Ukraine, which could be carried out in February. The politician recalled that he proposed to strike at the territory of Ukraine on New Year’s Eve.