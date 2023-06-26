According to the SPD, people no longer felt safe because of the criminal activities of clan members. The party accuses union-led federal states of doing too little about the problem.

IAccording to a media report, SPD domestic politician Sebastian Hartmann is calling for tougher government action in the fight against clan crime. “People feel intimidated by the wide-legged behavior and above all the criminal machinations of clan members in everyday life and simply no longer feel safe. The rule of law cannot tolerate that,” said the domestic spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group in the “Welt” on Monday. “For years we have been pushing for the federal states to fill more police and public prosecutor positions.”

According to Hartmann, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) wants to establish an “alliance against clans” with the federal states. “Unfortunately, the Union-led countries have recently refused to cooperate in an unprecedented manner,” he said. North Rhine-Westphalia, which was particularly affected, even refrained from participating in a conference on the subject, he said.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann had only called for a more decisive approach at the weekend. “If we increase the pressure, the clans will also retreat,” said the FDP politician of the “Bild am Sonntag”. The police need more capacity on the street. Buschmann saw the countries as responsible for this.

CDU domestic politician Alexander Throm, on the other hand, accused Buschmann of lighting a smokescreen. “Mr. Buschmann can save himself giving the countries cheap information about existing legal instruments.” The fight against the criminal clans is very complex and requires many qualified investigators.