The Spanish influencer Maeba was detained by the Civil Guard in Roquetas de Mar, Almería, Spain, after the woman uploaded a video in which she sexually abused her friend while she was sleeping.

According to local media reports, the events occurred when the victim, whose identity is withheld, was sleeping at the influencer’s residence. When she woke up, the victim realized that she was being groped by Maeb. Alarmed and distraught, she decided to quickly escape the situation and report the facts to the authorities.

After taking a statement from the victim, the Civil Guard carried out an exhaustive investigation, corroborating both the victim’s version and the existence of evidence implicating Maeb. The tests revealed that the influencer had recorded videos kissing and touching her friend without her consent while she was sleeping.



Surprisingly, Maeb decided to share these videos on her social media profiles, flagrantly violating the privacy of the victim. Besides, it was discovered that he had also shared the intimate content in a private group on another social network. The situation worsened when heThe victim began to receive insults and threats from Maeb through telephone messages.

It is important to note that Maeb already had a history and previous complaints for harassment on social networks. Therefore, the arrest of the influencer was carried out based on the incriminating evidence found and the seriousness of the crimes committed.

Finally, the influencer Maeb faces charges of sexual assault, disclosure of secrets and threats. The corresponding proceedings have been forwarded to the Dean of the Courts of the Roquetas de Mar judicial district for further legal processing.

