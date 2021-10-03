fromSophia Lother conclude

It will be exciting. One week after the general election, the SPD starts exploratory talks with the FDP and the Greens. Can Olaf Scholz convince?

Berlin – All of Germany is looking to Berlin these days. Because the exploratory talks between the parties will pave the way for the next government in the Federal Republic after the federal election in 2021. How these explorations work will consequently also have an enormous impact on the political landscape. For the SPD, the main thing is to free themselves from their junior partner existence. Will Olaf Scholz and his fellow campaigners succeed in convincing the Greens and FDP of a traffic light?

The first exploratory talks of the Social Democrats will start on Sunday (October 3rd, 2021). In the afternoon the SPD and FDP met. On the side of the Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz and the party leadership with chairmen Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans took part in the talks. In addition to Christian Lindner, General Secretary Volker Wissing was also on site. Only afterwards, around 6 p.m., is a probe planned between the Greens and the SPD.

Exploration after the federal election in 2021: SPD and Greens already decided on?

It is possible that the SPD is calculating to let the Free Democrats take precedence over the Greens. While Alliance 90 / The Greens have repeatedly made no secret of the fact that they would like a coalition with the SPD better than one with the Union, Christian Lindner’s FDP has so far kept a low profile.

SPD and FDP before exploratory talks after the federal election in 2021

Of course, some Greens also emphasize that a Jamaica coalition should not be excluded from the outset. Hamburg’s Second Mayor Katharina Fegebank (Greens) has warned her party not to commit to the SPD as a government partner at an early stage. A Jamaica alliance is “definitely still an option. And we shouldn’t give them away lightly ”. Nevertheless, the Greens and their chairmen left Annalena Baerbock* Recognize again and again after the federal election in 2021 that their preference is a traffic light alliance with the SPD and FDP.

In terms of what he thinks of a possible traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens, Christian Lindner has hardly looked into his cards since the election. He repeatedly stressed that his party was open to exploratory talks. But the FDP leader could not resist a small tip compared to the Union of CDU and CSU when he took the action from Armin Laschet* and criticized the Union.

Because the Union parties will not meet with the two possible coalition partners on Sunday. Instead, exploratory talks with the Greens are not planned until Tuesday. Lindner had previously expressed the assumption that the CDU and CSU apparently only wait to see whether the SPD’s negotiations with the Greens or the FDP might fail. Will Olaf Scholz manage to get the Greens and FDP on board? (Sophia Lother)* fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

