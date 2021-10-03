The fidelity of man’s best friends is always very moving. As in the case of the dog standing next to the child in the frozen forest and very cold, until when both are not safe. He never wanted to leave her alone and always defended him from everything, because he is her guardian angel on earth.

A little girl of just 3 years, named Victoria, was lost for more than 15 hours in a frozen forest, at minus 30 degrees. She had left the house to go for a walk with her puppy Rusty, when she lost sight of the house, unable to find her way back.

When her parents noticed her absence, they immediately started looking for her. Obviously they were very worried, but what they didn’t know is that the other puppy in the house Blue was at his side. And he would never leave her alone for any reason in the world.

TO Cordes Lakes, located in Yavapai County, in the US state of Arizona, the Bensch family was away from home to celebrate a big milestone at work. When suddenly after 5pm Victoria disappeared.

He had decided to follow Rusty, who had drifted away a little. Blue, noticing the scene, thought it was appropriate to stay close to her, because that sudden exit chasing the little dog did not bode well. And he was absolutely right.

Dog stays next to the child in the forest and protects her

The parents immediately started looking for her. Meanwhile Rusty was back alone. But Victoria and Blue they had lost track of them. They started looking for them and the whole community helped them. And then the authorities who started the research also joined.

Only the following morning did they manage to identify a puppy that warmed the little girl sleeping on it. He seemed to want to protect her from the cold and maybe even from some aggression. They had suffered from the cold, but the cub had performed the miracle.

