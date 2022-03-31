Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

SPD foreign politician Michael Roth raged against supporters of Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. (Archive image) © Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The Ukraine war also caused a stir in Germany. SPD foreign politician Michael Roth attacked supporters of the invasion with sharp words.

Munich – There is still no de-escalation in sight in the Ukraine conflict. Although Russia has indicated that it intends to largely cease hostilities near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and to withdraw troops, fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian soldiers appears to be continuing. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. Both the US and France do not think much of the alleged Russian withdrawal.

The Ukraine war also triggered the most heated debates in Germany – from arms deliveries to Ukraine to measures against Russian oligarchs and supporters of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression. In the background of the Ukraine crisis, SPD foreign politician Michael Roth attacked supporters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Germany, who apparently used a key symbol of Russian troops.

Ukraine war: SPD politicians insults “Z” symbol users as “A*****” – “get on my pointer”

During the war, the letter “Z” became the symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It appears on almost all Russian military vehicles sent to Ukraine. Russian soldiers and pro-Russian separatists also wear insignia with the symbol. To this day it is not clear what the exact meaning of the letter is, but one thing is certain: it represents the Russian attack on Ukraine and can be seen in caricatures, on posters and demonstrations. In Ukraine, the letter is almost taboo, while supporters of Russian troops proudly wear the “Z”. Although it is of course only one letter, in view of the war in Ukraine it is now much more.

During a live format by the Young Liberals, SPD foreign politician and member of the Bundestag Michael Roth targeted the use of the symbol in Germany and gave free rein to his frustration. He berated people who use the symbol as “assholes,” like Focus Online reported. Of course you can still use the letter. “But if you use the Z as a symbol of the brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, then I think you have to be prosecuted,” said Roth. Because that’s how you sympathize with “fascists in Russia” and “a state and a regime that has attacked another country as brutally as possible”.

After this assessment, the SPD politician was clear with his words and spoke plainly: “I wanted to say that again here, because they really tick me off, these guys. They shit me full of that Z. They’re everywhere on Facebook and Twitter. And now on Instagram too with her weird Z. Yes, you guys are assholes. Stop it.”

Ukraine war: Putin’s troops use the “Z” symbol on tanks – showing them in Germany is probably punishable

In fact, showing the “Z” symbol to sympathizers of the Russian invasion could result in criminal penalties. The letter itself cannot be banned, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said earlier. However, public approval of a war of aggression could be punishable. This would then have to be clarified by courts in individual cases.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior welcomes the announcement by some countries that they want to examine whether the public use of the symbol is punishable, the spokesman said. Previously, after Bavaria and Lower Saxony, Berlin had also announced that it wanted to take action against the sign of the Russian army in the Ukraine war.

“If the context of the war is created with the use of the white Z, as can be seen on the Russian military vehicles, then of course that means advocating a war of aggression,” Berlin Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) told dem daily mirror. “That would be punishable, so we’ll intervene immediately,” said Spranger. (bb with material from afp)