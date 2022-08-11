Spartak terminated the contract with the Dutch midfielder Jorrit Hendrix

Moscow “Spartak” terminated the contract with the Dutch midfielder Jorrit Hendrix. This is reported on site red and white.

The midfielder was rented by Feyenoord until the end of June 2023, but left the club ahead of schedule from Rotterdam. Now the football player as a free agent will join Fortuna, which plays in the second German Bundesliga.

Hendrix has been playing for the red and whites since January 2021. The midfielder played 22 games for the Muscovites, in which he did not score with effective actions. Portal Transfermarkt estimates the market value of the player at 1.8 million euros.

On June 21, it became known that the International Football Federation (FIFA) extended the permission to suspend contracts for foreign players playing in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The option is valid until June next year.