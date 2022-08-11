Guanyu Zhou made the insiders discuss even before his adventure in Formula 1 began. He stole the eye of a few in Formula 2 and the fact that he found a seat unlike Oscar Piastri – who beat him in 2021 – does not it was welcomed by many fans. Especially in Italy, where they would have liked Antonio Giovinazzi’s seat to be assigned for sporting and non-financial merits. Zhou, while not doing anything out of the ordinary, nevertheless proved to have some hits and to be consistent. It is clear, however, that he must improve in his pace and in the comparison with Valtteri Bottas, but no one expected him to beat Woodman to the first season.

The Chinese driver recalled the criticisms that rained down on him at the time of the agreement with Alfa Romeo: “When I signed the contract, a lot of people commented or said things about me, and some of them never followed Formula 2 or my career. They only judged my provenance, this is not nice to bear. I speak above all as a driver who dreamed of Formula 1 since he was a child: once you reach it you expect everyone to send you positive messages, but 60% or 70% only said negative things. This got me down in my spiritsand I was even more surprised when some wrote racist messages, which still happens in Formula 1, as with the fans in Austria. Now fortunately everything has calmed down. Many apologized to me, it was a big surprise. It’s nice to see people who didn’t like you have changed their minds“, He told Motorsport Magazine. “Since last summer I have been training hard to make sure I can get the track talking. I was looking forward to the season, but I also knew that I would spend the first half trying to settle in, and that I would do better in the second half. I am very proud to have scored points straight away“.