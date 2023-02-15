‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ is in the cast! “Spartacus” is for the brave with stomachs of steel. It is not only erotic, it also includes intense battles.

if you thought that caligula he was the only historical figure whose story became a twisted tale of eroticism and blood, you are wrong. The eponymous film about the Roman emperor was released in theaters at the end of the 70s and caused great controversy for its explicit scenes, but there was a series that perhaps came just as close to shocking audiences in the 2010s: “Spartacus”, the epic program that made a fearless portrait of the warrior’s life. The high-voltage sex sequences were just as intense as the battles that raged in the gladiatorial arena.

In addition, it includes named actors in its cast, such as Lucy Lawless from “Xena: Warrior Princess” and john hanna from “The Mummy”.

Andy Whitfield as Spartacus. Photo: Starz

What is “Spartacus” about?

“Betrayed by Romans. Forced into slavery. Reborn as a gladiator. Removed from his homeland and his wife, Spartacus is condemned to the world of the arena where blood and death reign ”, indicates the official synopsis shared by Lionsgate.

“Spartacus”, Created by Steven S. DeKnight and initially starring Andy Whitfield, it is a production that aired between 2010 and 2013, and was widely accepted by the public thanks to its risky proposal. In this narrative, we meet the protagonist as a warrior unconvinced that he was destined to be a slave.

Thus, we see his path from denying his reality, rising through the ranks within his own, to becoming the leader of a rebellion that promises to shake Rome with his uprising. This, to achieve full freedom for him in a world dominated by the darkest desires of the privileged.

Of course, ancient Rome was not only characterized by its merciless combat, but also by customs and paradigms without marked limits. In such a context, “Spartacus” He is not afraid of presenting lustful adventures, in which the sexual content knows no borders and, luckily, it is a firm step towards telling stories of LGBTIQ+ characters in a totally natural way.

Where can I watch the series “Spartacus” in Spanish?

If you want to see “Spartacus” in Spanish, you can use Amazon Prime Video, Starz Play or Lionsgate. However, you must ensure that the content is available in your region. In fact, you should take advantage of watching the series as soon as you can, since a sequel to the plot has already been announced, although no further details are available for now.