Five years after the spectacular rescue of a youth football team from a flooded cave in Thailand, one of the players has died. Duangpetch Promthep, 17, died at a football academy in Leicester, England, where he was trying to live out his dream.

Promthep – nicknamed ‘Dom’ – had enrolled at Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester in late 2022 after being awarded a scholarship to study in the UK. “My dream came true,” he said proudly. He posted pictures of his new life on social media. “Don’t worry, Dad. I will study hard. I will not disappoint you.”

Shortly after noon on February 12, the emergency services were called to go to the boarding school. Promthep was found unconscious in his dorm room. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. “We are deeply shocked and saddened,” said school principal Ian Smith BBC.

Supatpong Methigo, a Buddhist monk who taught cave boys in Thailand at the monastery, reported his death on Facebook. He was informed by the boy's grandmother. According to the monk, Promthep hit his head. "May Dom's soul rest in peace," the monk writes.

Cave system

In 2018, Duangpetch Promthep was one of twelve Thai football players (aged 11 to 26) who, together with their then 25-year-old trainer, got stuck in a cave system when the water rose due to rainfall. Promthep was captain of the Wild Boars team.

After nine days, the group was tracked down by cavers and commandos. Promthep’s grinning face, captured in the dark cave by a diver’s torchlight, was one of the most memorable images.

Thanaporn Promthep, mother of ‘Dom’, with an image of her son (second from right) on her tablet. © ANP / AFP



The boys received scuba diving lessons and then were taken out one by one, in the company of two professional divers, over three days. They were given sedatives to prevent them from getting into major trouble as a result of panic attacks.

Divers died

A Thai Navy Seal, Saman Kunan, was killed in the rescue operation. His compressed air ran out as he carried oxygen bottles through the narrow corridors to the boys' hideout. A year and a half later, a navy diver died of a blood infection he contracted during the rescue.

The rescue of the ‘cave boys’ received worldwide attention. The Thai youth soccer team then went on a tour to Argentina and the United States. Netflix even wanted to make a miniseries about it. The streaming service concluded an agreement with the Thai government in 2019. The football players would each receive 85,000 euros.

Wild Boars’ football friends express their grief on social media. “You told me to wait to see you play in the national team,” writes Prachak Sutham. “I always believed you could do it. In fact, when we last met before you left for England, I jokingly told you that when you came back I should ask for your autograph. Sleep well, my dear friend. There will always be thirteen of us together.’

Duangpetch Promthep (center). © ANP/EPA

