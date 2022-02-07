Controversy on social media for a video that immortalizes the quarrel between the two players. No clarification from the two clubs, TV test risk

The derby won in comeback by Milan against Inter is also bringing with it some poison. The video of an alleged spit by Lautaro to Theo Hernandez has also been circulating on social media for a few hours.

tense nerves – In the video we see the AC Milan player leaving the field, to go down to the locker room, immediately after being sent off. From above, suddenly, Lautaro appears, leaning on the glass balustrade, held by some people. In the same moments the referee whistles the end and Theo emerges from the staircase and runs towards the Inter striker, who is also held by other people. The two players come face to face and after a few seconds they are definitively divided.

There remains the mystery of the alleged spit, which is not clearly seen from the video. Was there or only insults flew? And what was the trigger for the dispute (perhaps a gesture by the French towards the Nerazzurri fans, like “I can’t hear you”)? Up to now, no explanations have come from the two clubs. If the video will be used as TV evidence, it will be up to the sports judge to clarify. See also Eriksen at Brentford, Inter: "Happy to see you back on the pitch, good luck"

February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 17:40)

