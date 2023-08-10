The company said in a statement that the agreement with Starlink will allow Telefonica to allow its customers to connect to the Internet on a large scale via satellite in areas where the service is not available by other means, including vehicles..

Telefónica already offers the service to customers in Mexico and will expand its availability in other regions, starting with Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil and Spain..

Starlink is a satellite network operated by Musk’s SpaceX company.