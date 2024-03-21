This Thursday, March 21 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8:15 p.m., the Mexican National Team led by Jaime Lozano will face its counterpart from Panama in the semifinal of the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League where they will seek to advance to the final of the tournament to face the winner of the duel between the United States and Jamaica.
In this way, in the following list we make five predictions about what could happen in the confrontation that will be quite interesting, since the Panamanian team always plays to the limit against the Aztec team.
Despite the historical dominance of the Tricolor over the Panamanian team, the reality is that the matches against this nation are usually very intense for Mexico and since that controversial semi-final in which Mexico left said nation out, Panama has unfinished business and they have fought for giving Mexico a blow of authority, so Mexico does not usually dominate them in the 90 minutes at will.
The technical director of the Mexican team, Jaime Lozanocontinues to highlight the work of Luis Angel Malagonbut everything indicates that as long as he continues as coach, his starting goalkeeper will always be Guillermo Ochoa, even if the different media push for a change in the goal. Against Panama, the goalkeeper Salernitana will be the owner.
Jaime Lozano Nothing can be saved and they must play with their best eleven available, a lineup with the best Mexican elements is expected from the start with the majority of the Europeans.
Mexico has dominated Panama perfectly in the last 14 games of which it has won 12 and tied two, that is, the last and only two occasions in which Panama defeated Mexico was in 2013, both in the 2013 Gold Cup, since So they haven't known what it's like to beat the Tricolor. For that reason, after so many failed attempts, Panama is expected to take greater care of the mistakes they have made previously.
Regardless of any situation, Mexico's total dominance over Panama does not suggest that there is anything new, since in 26 games, Mexico has won 18, drawn six and lost on two occasions (both in the 2013 Gold Cup), with a total of 46 goals scored and 15 received.
