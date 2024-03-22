The Colombia selection achieved an authoritative victory, by beating Spain this Friday in London, in a Fifa match.

Colombia won 1-0 thanks to a great goal from the side Daniel Muñoz, who scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

The Colombian victory has had a global echo, since the victory in European territory has been very notable internationally.

The Spanish press had praise for the team led by Néstor Lorenzo, while they harshly criticized the Spanish team.

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz They were the men most praised by the Spanish media.

“In the second (half), the Liverpool player enjoyed it more. He challenged Vivian from the center of the field, beat him in the melee, he feinted from one side to the other and made a space for himself to the baseline , where he put a lofted pass to the far post. Muñoz appeared like a missile and with a spectacular volley in the air he sentenced Spain,” says part of the Cadena Cope match report.

The front page of the newspaper Brand It is forceful. “Luis Díaz shines and James revolutionizes the coffee growers,” he says in one of the texts.

“De la Fuente's selection almost did not scratch a rival who had a rocket, Luis Díaz, and an artist, James Rodríguez, who was enough for a little while to remember the one with his good covers,” says the text of the chronicle of the game.

“James and Díaz devour Spain,” he says, for his part, on the front page of the Spanish newspaper As.

“After the break James came in to revolutionize Colombia and give it a little more 'punch'. So far, only a few starts from Luis Díaz had aroused the interest of the stands, with a Colombian majority. The coffee captain improved the rhythm of his team and warned with a distant shot that forced Remiro,” says the text of Sports world.

Sport, for its part, says: “After a somewhat dull first push, James tuned in to the coffee growers, Luis Díaz put the Spanish defense in check and Muñoz, a wonderful full-back, sent De la Fuente's team to hell, which suffered his second defeat as a coach. A firm Colombia with flashes against a Spain that was not at all sparkling. Neither when he had the ball nor when the monoculture belonged to Néstor Lorenzo's team.”

