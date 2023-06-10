Barcelona (AFP)

Spanish police have arrested 25 ultra-hardcore Barcelona fans on suspicion of drug trafficking, kidnappings and murders, according to local authorities.

Catalan regional police said in a statement that they had seized five guns, several knives, marijuana and 180,000 euros ($193,000) in raids in and around Barcelona.

It added that all those arrested were suspected members of “Los Casuas”, the most violent faction of FC Barcelona’s infamous Bochos Noyes group.

Police investigations began in November after a violent attack on a bar frequented by the “ultras” of Catalan club Espanyol, which left several people injured.

The authorities identified six suspects as part of their investigation into the attack, and it was later revealed that they belonged to “Los Casuas”, noting that the Bochos Noyes group, which was banned from entering the Barcelona stadium, was the target of police operations in the past.

In 2018, the police arrested 14 members for smuggling cocaine.