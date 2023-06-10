Friday, June 9, 2023, 9:49 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Acosta dominated the first practice sessions of the Italian Grand Prix this Friday. The man from Mazarron was once again the driver to beat in the intermediate category, leading in both sessions at a Mugello circuit where he wants to put pressure on the Italian Tony Arbolino, his great rival in the fight for the championship.

Practice 1 started with pleasant temperatures and no threat of rain. Acosta quickly moved into the lead and stayed in the top three throughout, again setting the fastest time on his 14th of 17 lap, with a time of 1:50.928.

In the afternoon, the rising temperatures at the Mugello circuit made things a bit more difficult for all the Moto2 riders, but Acosta was determined not to slow down. Although he was unable to lower his lap times and the session was interrupted by a red flag, he did 16 laps and saved the best for last: a good 1:51.170 put him on top of the overall standings for the day. . Behind were Celestino Vietti and Alonso López from Madrid.

Meanwhile, Fermín Aldeguer from Murcia was fourth if the times of the two practices are combined. The La Ñora rider was more comfortable in the morning, but in any case his feelings for tomorrow’s test are better than in previous weekends. Borja Gómez from San Javier was 25th. The Moto2 qualifying sessions will begin this Saturday at 1:45 p.m. Acosta looks for a new ‘pole’.

Celebrate Region Day live



The training sessions in Italy coincided with the celebration of the Day of the Region of Murcia and Pedro Acosta wanted to congratulate all the people of Murcia even while he was in the middle of the session. During one of the breaks, when he noticed that the camera was recording him, the man from Mazarron bent down to pick up a sheet of paper and show it to the camera.

«Murcians, happy Region Day! Long live Murcia!”, could be read in the letter, which was accompanied by the flag of the Community. The moment was picked up by Dazn Spain, which obeyed the ‘order’ of Pedro Acosta and recommended starting the morning “with a flavor of sailors and the smell of the sea.”