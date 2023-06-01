Barcelona still sunny

Except for this year, when the Sakhir circuit was chosen, the Catalan track of Montmelò it has often been the site of the pre-season tests of Formula 1, mainly due to its favorable weather conditions in a critical period such as winter. On rare occasions, in fact, sessions or editions of the Spanish Grand Prix in the rain, and this ‘tradition’ of clear or rain-free skies will seem to recur again this year, from tomorrow morning’s free practice to the race on Sunday 4 June, the seventh round of the 2023 championship.

Almost zero risk of rain, only cloudy skies

From free practice at the Spanish Grand Prix to race day, according to reports from accuweather.comthe chances of precipitation will always be less than 30%, with the sky alternating clouds and sun for all scheduled sessions. The temperatures are also stable, ranging from a minimum of 23° to a maximum of 28°C on all three days. Consequently, contrary to what happened in Monte Carlo, there shouldn’t even be any risk of sudden rain, as occurred precisely during the Monegasque GP.

F1 2023, Spanish Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday June 2nd

Sky: Clouds and sun at intervals

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 24/28°C

Wind: E 13 km/h, gusts at 30 km/h

Saturday June 3rd

Sky: clouds and sun

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 23/27°C

Wind: SSE 11km/h, gusts at 33km/h

Sunday 4th June

Sky: clouds and sun

Precipitation chance: 25%

Max/min temperatures: 23/28°C

Wind: SSE 11km/h, gusts at 33km/h

So last year

As a demonstration of the historically favorable weather conditions for teams and drivers, we should also mention the 2022 edition, also in that case characterized by the presence of clear skies for the duration of the weekend. Smiling, at least at the end of qualifying, was Charles Leclerc, author of pole position with Max Verstappen in a ‘sandwich’ between the Monegasque and the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, here landlord. However, the situation completely reversed in favor of the Dutchman and Red Bull in the race, author of a one-two also due to Leclerc’s withdrawal. for mechanical problems.