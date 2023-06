Orange fringeA royal wedding in Jordan, so the couture dresses are flying around your ears again in this special episode of Oranje Franje. Elie Saab, Dior, Prada: it all passed by during the ceremony. Incidentally, Queen Máxima chose an oldie from Luisa Beccaria, but whether that was so smart? Josine Droogendijk, the most famous Dutch Máxima connoisseur, will update you on this week’s royal fashion.