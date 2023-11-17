Spaniards missing in a Dominican mountain found safe

The five Spaniards missing since Thursday while canyoning on a hill in the municipality of La Ciénaga, in the province of Barahona in the southwest of the Dominican Republic, have been located safe and sound, as confirmed by the country’s Civil Defense to Efe. Its Director of Operations, Delfín Rodríguez, pointed out that they were in a deep ravine in Loma de Bahoruco and responded to the call made with a whistle by the relief teams.

The brigades are trying to approach the place where the five are, four of them firefighters from different areas of Andalusia, especially Seville. They had arrived in the Dominican Republic on November 14 to practice canyoning, as explained by the also Spaniard Eduardo Gómez, who was part of the group of friends – regulars in this sport – and who reported this morning locally of the disappearance of his companions in Loma de Bahoruco .

The five Spaniards – three men and two women – disappeared at a time when they were separated from Gómez, who had arrived in this Caribbean country a few days before and could not locate them because telephone coverage in the area is quite weak. After hearing the news in Spain, family, friends and colleagues had shown concern and concern about the fate they could have suffered.

tropical cyclone



Members of the Civil Defense, the Tourist Police and the National Army participate in the location and rescue efforts. They are in an area of ​​the Dominican Republic where actions have been taken in response to the rains expected this weekend, due to a potential tropical cyclone located in the vicinity of Jamaica.

The first information about the group’s disappearance was offered in Santo Domingo at a press conference by emergency agencies. During the meeting, they gave details of the actions taken due to the rains expected for this weekend, especially in the southwest of the country, due to a potential tropical cyclone located 400 kilometers from the capital of Jamaica.