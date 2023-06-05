The coach takes his leave after the 2-0 win against Sampdoria: “It feels like you’re in the beating heart of the city, this enthusiasm is difficult to manage”

The camp really had nothing to say. Napoli’s grand finale served to let go of emotions, the victory over Sampdoria closes a month of celebrations for the conquest of the historic third Scudetto.

The sensations experienced by Luciano Spalletti are the most contrasting: on the one hand the joy of having led the team to an incredible goal, on the other a little sadness for a farewell that is about to take place. “It’s wonderful to receive this enthusiasm and this passion, they become difficult to manage. It seems to be in the heart of Naples while it pulsates. I actually get excited. We try to give back all the love we’ve been receiving, and it’s not easy at all. Afterthoughts? They don’t do it, I have to be true to myself and it’s a decision I’ve made. I thought about it for a long time. I go ten meters back and I will always be in the stands to see them, even ideally” explained the coach at the end of the match, interviewed by Dazn. See also F1 | Alfa Romeo: modifications on the C43 before the engine knockout

After Naples — Spalletti will have to start thinking about life after Naples and Napoli. “There will certainly be passages that put everyone in difficulty, like my family members who will always have me in their boxes. When I see the team leaving for training camp and I think I could have been with them, there will be some excitement” he continued. Without him, De Laurentiis is already actively looking for a new coach. “It becomes complicated to give advice to a colleague because everyone sees football in their own way. I would tell him to trust the boys because they have enormous human and football qualities, let the ball flow because it will be a belvedere. I got the tattoo on my arm to see it whenever I want, it will be my beautiful scar” concluded the coach.

