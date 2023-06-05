Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Three secret service agents and a Russian woman died on Lake Maggiore (Italy). More details about a Mossad agent are now leaking out.

Sesto Calende – Much is still open after the boat accident that killed four people a week ago on Lake Maggiore (Italy). Initially, there was talk of tourists at a party. It is now clear that thirteen Mossad agents and eight employees of the Italian secret service sailed across the lake on Pentecost Sunday on board the “Gooduria”. Among the fatalities was an Israeli, a retired senior Mossad agent with special duties.

Espionage thriller on Lake Maggiore: reports about Mossad agents and details of the operation surfaced

The Italian newspaper reports that the boat accident could have exposed a secret operation of international scope La Republica. The Italian secret service and the Mossad (Israel’s secret service) may have met to prevent “a country in the Middle East” from acquiring advanced weapons. These could therefore only be assembled after the complicated purchase of various individual parts. In the past, cooperation between the two secret services is said to have taken place in the area, which is also known as the spy triangle. It is said that pharmaceutical devices were intercepted between Italy and Switzerland at the time.

The Corriere della Sera speculates, however, that the agents may have followed large financial movements by wealthy Russians. Recently, many “heavy” Russians are said to have moved to the region to build or open hotels. The Italian newspaper speculates that the proximity to Switzerland could help here, where Russians, who have been subject to sanctions since the Ukraine war, store their money and can now transfer it to Lake Maggiore through intermediaries.

Secret agents’ birthday party: camouflage blown by boat accident on Lake Maggiore

Everything went according to plan at the meeting disguised as a birthday party, until hail and a violent storm caused the “tourist boat” to capsize on Lake Maggiore and the wreck sank below.

Traces of espionage should apparently be quickly erased after the tragic accident, suspected La Republica. All survivors were flown to Tel Aviv on Monday night – including the fatality. It was a private jet for official and sensitive flights, even the Italian news agency Ansa said. The machine took off from Israel and landed in Milan to fly out the Israelis. The marina was cordoned off by carabinieri. Confidential documents could be found in the “shipwreck 007”, the local media speculated.

The slain Mossad agent was buried in Ashkelon on Wednesday. Mossad chief David Barnea paid tribute to the deceased as a brave man, a true friend and an innovator in his field. Although the 50-year-old had officially retired from the secret service, Shimoni E. continued to serve in the organization’s reserve. At the funeral, the agent was only addressed with the initial “M”. Shimoni E. was apparently not his real name.

Memories of the terrible cable car accident on Lake Maggiore are awakened

In addition to arms trading, the agents’ meeting could also have been about the fatal cable car accident in Italy in 2021. On Pentecost Sunday, a cable car crashed west of Lake Maggiore. A gondola crash killed 14 people, including five Israelis. Only a young boy from Israel survived the gondola accident. A custody battle broke out around Eitan. (ml)