Luciano Spalletti is running out of rotations, his Napoli is not that of Juventus’ goalscorer and it shows, even too much. The Azzurri are incredibly already out of the Italian Cup. “We’re sorry, there’s a lot of disappointment” began the coach, interviewed by Mediaset at the end of the match. The level of performance was not in line with what has been seen so far: “You always have to go through the management of the match and possession, we haven’t been as good as usual. The match was in complete safety, apart from a few balls thrown at our defenders they weren’t doing much. Then there is a bit of randomness in the straight away draw. We threw away several opportunities in numerical superiority, plus the double post in extra time. That’s how it works, when you question a game that you’re in control of, then everything becomes complicated.” See also Transfer market, final rush: this is what the 20 teams of A are missing

LESS QUALITY — Spalletti is well aware that keeping his opponent alive sportingly is a risk that not even his Napoli can take. “Everyone knows that every match is a story in itself, it’s not just a matter of individual experience but that’s how football goes. If we don’t repeat certain quality standards, anything can come of it. The others also manage to find important possibilities and if the episode turns in favor, things can get complicated. We could have ended the game, Cremonese was forced to come out more often even if their way of interpreting the match was always the same: recovering the ball and playing it on the forwards. The fact is that we are out because we expressed ourselves below our means” reiterated the coach, bluntly.

BAD MANAGEMENT — It’s not all to be thrown away, just as it’s not even a matter of men, however important the turnover was: “We didn’t do terribly badly. We made more mistakes than usual in construction, among other things when we conceded a draw there was the midfield I usually field. Frenzy and tiredness also took over, which led us to lose too many trivial balls. The opponents were very good from the penalty spot and we must congratulate them”. See also Maximiano on sale: Napoli thinks about it

