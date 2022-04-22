Spain has initiated the procedures to revoke the nationality of 78 babies born in Melilla and fraudulently registered as Spanish. They are all children of Moroccan mothers who entered the autonomous city to give birth at the Regional Hospital, where a now disjointed criminal network was looking for men of Spanish nationality so that, in exchange for money, they would register the newborns as their children in the Civil Registry, which automatically converted babies into compatriots and facilitated residence for mothers. The National Police has arrested 51 people in Melilla and 28 more on the Peninsula, and is looking for another 38 people involved. The Government Delegation has already begun the procedures to withdraw the residence from the mothers and has urged the Prosecutor’s Office to revoke the Spanish nationality of the minors.

The Police assure that the plot was based in Melilla, although it does not specify how long it had been operating. Women used to enter the autonomous city in an advanced state of pregnancy, “taking advantage of the visa exemption and the existing Good Neighbor Agreement between our country and Morocco.” Once admitted, the organization put them in contact with “men of Spanish nationality, mostly of Moroccan origin, who in exchange for amounts ranging between 1,500 and 3,000 euros, went with them and the newborns to the Civil Registry of Melilla stating that they were the biological parents”, according to the National Police in a press release.

In this way, newborns automatically acquired Spanish nationality, which allowed their mothers to make the DNI or passport for the little ones, while “allowing them to initiate the procedures to obtain their residence authorization due to exceptional circumstances such as parent of a minor of Spanish nationality”. These administrative steps, in turn, allowed the subsequent request for family reunification for the true biological parents of the children, “normally citizens of a third State without documentation to access the Schengen area”.

The police assure that there are a total of 117 involved in the plot, which includes mothers, fictitious fathers and intermediaries. Both the detainees (79) and the wanted (38) are accused of crimes against the rights of foreign citizens, false documents and belonging to a criminal organization. The police note does not explain whether there is collusion in the Melilla Regional Hospital, where all the births took place.