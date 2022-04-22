Just a few days ago, an anonymous former employee called out the company for preventing the formation of a union.

For many, working in the video game sector is a dream. However, we are hearing more and more cases of companies abusing their power and they squeeze all the energy out of their workers during developments. Nintendo is the latest company that has entered into this controversy, as they recently accused their American division of violating the rights of workers and prevent unionization thereof. After this, the parents of Mario, Link and more characters responded with their own version of the story, but there is still much to tell.

There are employees who do not reach the minimum wageKotaku has been investigating these allegations and, after speaking with 10 current and former Nintendo of America employees, the situation is far from ideal. To begin with, anonymous people talk about compulsory contracts with a duration of 11 months (with a break of two months or more between contracts) and a salary of 16 dollars an hour (a figure that does not reach the minimum wage in a city whose houses are very expensive).

You contribute to those games and their quality, reasons why players keep coming backJelena DzamonjaMany of the employees believe that Nintendo has enough purchasing power to provide better working conditions their workers, which would notably improve the situation of Jelena Dzamonja. This employee began as a tester in the Nintendo offices, but she soon managed to obtain more responsibilities that include supervision and training of other professionals in her sector.

Despite this improvement, Dzamonja has continued to be a hard worker. part time who spent as much time on projects as a full-time employee: “There are a lot of talented people who find the biggest bugs that would scare players away,” explains the pro. “They find them, report them, and then they are not credited“. “It hurts your pride that you contribute to those games and their quality, reasons why players always come back.”

They want to control you as if you were [un trabajador] full time, but not treating you like you areJelena DzamonjaThis is made worse by the anecdote told to Kotaku, in which Dzamonja hits his head hard from slipping on the snow. Without apparent serious injuries, the professional continued on her way to work and, later, she began to suffer concussion symptoms: blurred gaze and difficulties in reading. Although the Nintendo of America building has a clinic, they could not attend it because their contract (part-time) did not have health insurance.

“They want to control you as if you were [un trabajador] full time but not treat you as if you were“, expresses Dzamonja to Kotaku. In addition, the years in the company do not ensure a future full-time position: “You can work alongside someone for 20 years and not be invited to the company lunch,” he explains. “The idea of ​​being hired full-time is like a carrot tied to a stick so that keep enduring [el mal trato]“says another active worker.

In addition, the employees do not know who has the decision power to change the work environment. Is it the responsibility of Douglas Bowser? From other managers? Or maybe everything has to go through Nintendo Japan? Be that as it may, Kotaku sources do not dare to speak openly about their conditions either: “The general feeling is that you will be punished for being frank at all levels,” explains one full-time employee. “They know they can get rid of the troublemakers because they have a queue of people who want to be hired there“, they comment.

The stories of these employees add to others that we have already heard in the video game sector. In this sense, Activision Blizzard has starred in several news for carrying out a wave of layoffs at Raven Software, developer of support in several installments of Call of Duty, and denying the union created by the staff. In the case of Nintendo of America, Elisabeth Pring, who was fired without notice midway through the contract, he concludes by saying that “You need to go after what you want in this industry because they’re never going to give it to you.” “I love video games and someone needs to change this industry“.

