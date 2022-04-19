Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Spain will eliminate the use of face masks in interior spaces

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2022
in World
Coronavirus in Spain

View of several tourists in Spanish territory (archive photo).

Photo:

AFP / JORGE GUERRERO

View of several tourists in Spanish territory (archive photo).

The measure will still be mandatory in medical centers, nursing homes and public transport.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Spaniards remove their masks indoors. The Government will approve this Tuesday the new norm that will eliminate it in interior spacesexcept in health centers, nursing homes and in all transport, a measure that has already been adopted by most European countries.

On May 20, 2020, the mandatory use of the mask was imposed in Spain to stop the coronavirus pandemic: Almost two years later, Spaniards will once again be able to look each other in the face indoors, something for which, however, other European countries will have to wait.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

EFE

