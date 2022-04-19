Spain will eliminate the use of face masks in interior spaces

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Spaniards remove their masks indoors. The Government will approve this Tuesday the new norm that will eliminate it in interior spacesexcept in health centers, nursing homes and in all transport, a measure that has already been adopted by most European countries.

On May 20, 2020, the mandatory use of the mask was imposed in Spain to stop the coronavirus pandemic: Almost two years later, Spaniards will once again be able to look each other in the face indoors, something for which, however, other European countries will have to wait.

