The new tronista has recently ascended the classic throne of the UeD Veronica. Many suitors came down for her but to light interest is the Venetian boy give him blue eyes.

The suitor is questioning himself to try in every way to win the heart of the tronista. His gestures They seem to be very welcome. The two immediately found a certain harmony.

His name is Matteo and in the last external one amazes the girl. Veronica at the study center confides in him and everyone present: “You surprised me a lot. It gives me the feeling that I can trust“. Between the suitor and the tronista there is a game of glances which prompts Veronica to ask: “But how would you see us as a couple?”.

To this question he replies without delay with: “A bomb”. The boys show themselves happy and enthusiastic of their external. But the twists that Matteo has in store for Veronica did not end there.

During an outdoor session with another suitor, Federico, a decidedly unexpected surprise arrives for the girl. While Veronica and the boy are sitting by the side of a swimming pool, the editorial team of UeD does deliver red roses for her.

A floral tribute that Matteo wanted to make to Veronica to insinuate himself in his thoughts, even when she is with another suitor. Another twist arrives, Veronica decides to send Fernando home with these words.

“I don’t trust you, you seemed fake, I don’t think you like me, I have no intention of continuing to meet you”. The boy cannot help but see the evidence of the facts, consequently abandoning the program.