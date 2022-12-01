The security services of the Presidency of the Spanish Government intercepted and neutralized on November 24 an envelope with pyrotechnic material addressed to the head of the Executive, Pedro SanchezThe Interior Ministry reported this Thursday.

In addition, another suspicious envelope arrived today at the Ministry of Defense addressed to the minister herself, Margarita Robles, detected by the department’s security services that notified the police explosive disposal teams (Tedax), sources from the investigation told EFE.

Other similar ones were received on Wednesday in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, where an employee was injured lightly when the explosive it contained exploded, and the weapons manufacturing company Instalaza de Zaragoza (northeast), in addition to the one detected this Thursday at the Torrejón de Ardoz military air base (Madrid) directed at the European Union Satellite Center.

Regarding the shipment addressed to Sánchez, by ordinary postal mail, Interior emphasizes that, pending the final results of the analyzes, could contain a substance similar to that used in fireworks.

The Security Department of the Government Presidency activated the pertinent protocols and, after securing the area, proceeded with the controlled deflagration.

On the same day 24 and, simultaneously, the Secretary of State for Security of the Ministry of the Interior ordered the national security forces (Police and the Civil Guard) to increase the protection of administrations and public buildings, especially with regard to controls of postal shipments.

The Ministry of the Interior has specified that This envelope would be “similar in its characteristics and content” to those received by the Ukrainian legation, the arms company and the air base.

Pending the progress of the investigations and the results, Interior assures that both the characteristics of the envelopes and their content are similar in the four cases, not including the one sent to the Ministry of Defense, since it has been known later.

The Government ordered this Wednesday an increase in security measures around the consular legations present in Spain, as well as in other areas that need special protection, a decision that adds to the reinforcement of security decreed since the beginning of the war of Ukraine.

EFE