Although Capcom has not announced anything yet, a source claims that Monster Hunter RiseAfter remaining exclusive to Nintendo Switch and PC, it will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Specifically, the PS4 and PS5 as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. According to the leaked information, it will be available from January 20, 2023 on these platforms and will also reach Microsoft’s Game Pass service.

But the report does not end there. While the expansion base game will be released on the aforementioned date, sunbreakit will be available in the spring on the systems mentioned above.

According to Insider Gaming, who is who revealed the news, this announcement will be one of those that Capcom will give in the framework of The Game Awards 2022. This awards ceremony will take place on December 8, so you just have to wait.

Font: Capcom.

The aforementioned outlet also reported that Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox it will support 4K resolution and have a frame rate of 60fps.

It will also have 3D audio. All of the above was something that could be expected; It has been available in the PC version since its launch on January 12, 2022. As always, this news should be considered a rumor for now.

How much has Monster Hunter Rise sold before coming to PlayStation and Xbox?

It is to be imagined that with the departure of Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation and Xbox it will get higher sales. But so far the game has been doing pretty well.

Between the two current versions, that of Nintendo Switch and PC, it has more than 11 million copies worldwide.

This is taking into account both physical copies and downloads from the eShop and Steam. As to sunbreak alone it has exceeded 4.4 million units.

The game has been available on Switch since March 2021, while sunbreak It just went on sale in June of this year.

If the information is corroborated, then it will be one more sign that Capcom only handles temporary exclusives. Once a few months or years have passed you can expect your games to reach other systems. However, there are a few cases where this has not happened.

In addition to Monster Hunter Rise We have more video game information at EarthGamer.