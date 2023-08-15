Spain team beat Sweden and is the first finalist of the Women’s World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Semifinal of the Women’s World Cup played between Spain and Sweden this Tuesday in Auckland
The reds won 2-1 and qualified for the first time in their history at this stage.
After defeating Sweden (2-1) thanks to the goals of Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona, Spain qualified for the first time in its history for the final of the World Cup.
Spain and Sweden were measured in the stadium Auckland’s Eden Park (New Zealand) to find their ticket to the final of the championship.
Spain bet on him in its starting eleven for: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona; Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas; Alba Redondo, Mariona Caldentey, Jenni Hermoso.
Sweden’s starting lineup was: Zecira Musovic; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Nathalie Bjorn; Elin Rubensson, Filippa Angeldal, Kosovare Asllani; Fridolina Rolfö, Johanna Kaneryd, Stina Blackstenius.
EFE
