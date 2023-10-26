Thursday, October 26, 2023, 09:13



The labor market continues to withstand the attacks of inflation and war and is holding up better than expected in adverse conditions. Thus, this summer more than 200,000 jobs have been created, specifically 209,100, which has allowed us to set a new record and bring employment to 21,265,900, a historical maximum, at the same time that temporary employment has dropped even further, according to the data of the Active Population Survey published this Thursday by the INE.

However, the bitter side of the Spanish labor market lies in its main Achilles heel: the high number of unemployed, which, far from decreasing, as is usual at this time when the economy is doing well, has increased by 92,700 people. , the second worst figure in the last decade, which brings the total number of unemployed to 2.8 million.