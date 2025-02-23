Consumption in Argentina collapsed last year 17% of the hand of a strong adjustment in the purchasing power of households, according to a report released this Saturday by the Nielseniq, which predicts a recovery for 2025.

According to Nielseniq’s analysis, the purchase behavior of Argentines in 2024 was marked by a “strong adjustment in homes, prioritizing savings and the search for more accessible alternatives. “

Last year, consumption in Argentina was beaten by a drop in demand, in a high inflation scenario (117.8% accumulated in 2024) and economic contraction.

“2024 marked a turning point in mass consumption in Argentina, with a historical fall that impacted all categories and sales channels “, Javier González, commercial leader of Nielseniq Argentina, pointed out.

According to firm’s polls, 78% of consumers declared having made purchases with more care in essential products, while 65 % said they had chosen to change brands recognized for cheaper options.

The consultant indicated that the increases in household costs due to increases in transport rates and other services reduced the availability of money for mass consumption.

In 2024, supermarkets recovered backward prices, but with a strong drop in the volume of sales.

According to Nielseniq, thanks to the slowdown in the rhythm of inflation and a slight recovery of purchasing power, 2025 is presented with better perspectives, “although still far from the levels prior to the crisis.”

“By 2025, While a partial recovery is expected, the Argentine consumer will continue to be strategic in their purchase decisions, Prioritizing the price and cost-benefit ratio, “González said.

According to the report, the available income of households improves, but is still 40 % below 2017.

In addition, although prices slowdown benefits consumption in general, the increase in service costs will continue to restrict the purchase capacity