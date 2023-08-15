Spain is in the World Cup final. More than thirteen years after that unforgettable match against the Netherlands at Soccer City in Johannesburg, history is now repeating itself with the women’s team. In a duel that dominated for the most part but that decided a dramatic final firecracker, the goals from Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona placed La Roja one step away from the greatest possible victory, the one that made the difference between mortals and legends.

The left-footed shot by the Sevillian in stoppage time, who went from substitute to captain due to the suspension of Oihane Hernández, sealed a victory that the Spaniards were already cherishing with their hands before the cold water jug ​​of Blomqvist’s tie. It was the definitive liberation after the immense tension accumulated in just a few minutes that seemed like hours. A cry of rage and glory from a group of players and a coaching staff who have not traveled a path of roses up to here. The criticisms after the KO of the Eurocup in the quarterfinals, the schism of the 15 rebels, the difficult reconciliation… Everything is left behind, buried by success.

It was the epilogue to the clash of styles, with the clear Swedish commitment to physical play and aerial balls and the inalienable Spanish proposal based on possession football and good treatment of the ball. Thus, the Nordic team began withdrawn, closed behind while Spain matured the game with its good circulation. Vilda surprised with the inclusion of Alexia Putellas in the eleven and the position of Jenni Hermoso as false ‘9’ to further reinforce the Spanish presence in the midfield.

Patience was paying off, with an incursion by Olga Carmona down the left wing, center and Alba Redondo’s header at the far post towards the heart of the area, where she did not find a spiker but did raise doubts in the Swedish defense. Once again Carmona, the starter due to the absence of Oihane Hernández due to suspension, captain and one of the most active, stirred up the game with a shot from outside the area that was lost licking the post. It was a kind of rehearsal for what was to come.

Spain Cata Coll, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Olga Carmona, Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas (Salma Paralluelo, min. 57), Alba Redondo (Eva Navarro, min. 73), Jenni Hermoso and Mariona (Esther, min 95). 2 – 1 Sweden Musovic, Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Rubensson (Hurtig, min. 87), Angeldal, Rolfö, Asllani, Kaneryd (Schough, min. 77) and Blackstenius (Blomqvist, min. 77). Goals:

1-0: min. 81, Salma Paralluelo. 1-1: minutes 87, Blomqvist. 2-1; min. 90, Olga Carmona.

Referee:

Edina Alves Batista (Brazil). No reprimands.

Incidents:

First semifinal of the Women’s World Cup played at Eden Park (Auckland) in front of 43,217 spectators.

Sweden tried to shake off Spanish dominance with quick transitions and long balls into space, but La Roja wisely avoided conceding unnecessary turnovers and any set pieces near their domains, a real treasure for the most qualified opponent in the game. aerial.

The only thing missing was the success in the last pass to unbalance the semifinal, in a placid match landscape for Spain, but that idyllic state of affairs at Eden Park was altered by Sweden with a reminder that they need the minimum to create danger. Barça player Fridolina Rolfö volleyed a cross from the right side with her left foot, and Cata Coll, required for the first time in the match, reacted correctly.

The warning activated Sweden in the final stretch of the first half and Spain went through a few harrowing minutes until the break, in which they drained water, neutralizing the Scandinavian physical power as best they could, especially through the headers of Amanda Ilestedt, defender but also one of the top scorers in the World Cup.

The pause did not give the game another march, quite the opposite. A lot of respect, fruit of what was at stake, and more hard play with the referee Edina Alves allowing contact. Vilda looked for depth with Salma Paralluelo, the heroine against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals with her goal in extra time, and withdrew Alexia, who had a good hour of play but still lacks strength after her serious knee injury.

Salma revolutionizes the party



A deflected header from Salma after a cross from Alba Redondo revitalized Spain, which accumulated many minutes without stepping on the Swedish area. The electric extreme of Barça, literally an athlete because until recently she combined speed with soccer, gave another rhythm to the Spanish attack. His was the pass to Alba Redondo for the Levante attacker’s shot from the ground that went to the side of the net when the goal was called.

Spain was already dominating again, from less to more in the second act, when a center by Jenni Hermoso was cleared by the Swedish defense in an erroneous way. The ball was rejected in the heart of the area and there Salma Paralluelo put together the instant shot to put Spain ahead.

The victory was very close, La Roja touched it with their hands, as in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, but again they ran into the jug of cold water of the tie, signed by Blomqvist in a plastic shot. It was an important blow, but he had not said the last word about him to the Spanish team, which immediately rearmed itself emotionally and responded with a left-footed shot from Olga Carmona that is already the history of Spanish football. The ball kissed the net after hitting the crossbar, with uncertainty, as if it were in slow motion, and crowned a player who went from substitute to heroin. Her name will forever be associated with the most important triumph of Spanish women’s football. At least until Sunday.