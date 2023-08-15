Sara Wennekes (27) can qualify for the Olympic Games during the World Sailing Championships. If that succeeds, the wind foil has traveled a very special and unusual road. She canceled her home and completely on her own and without support from TeamNL, she followed the wind in Europe in a van.
Klaas Jan Droppert
