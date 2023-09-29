The leader of the opposition Popular Party (PP) and candidate for the Presidency of the Spanish government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, lost this Friday, September 29, the second and last vote on his investiture in the Congress of Deputies. The King of Spain Felipe VI must now begin a new round of contacts with the political parties to define a new candidate, foreseeably the current President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

With 178 votes against and 172 in favor, the leader of the opposition bench did not reach the majority necessary to be sworn in.

This result came after several minutes of discussion after the mistake of the Junts per Catalunya deputy, Eduardo Pujol, who spoke in favor when in reality his vote was against the candidate.

Pujol’s vote ended up being annulled. “Since the required majority has not been reached and consequently, since the confidence of the Chamber for the investiture has not been granted, this circumstance will be communicated to His Majesty the King for the purposes of the provisions of Article 99 of the Constitution,” stated the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol.

The defeat of the Galician politician was already foreseeable. Last Wednesday, September 27, Feijóo also did not reach the at least 176 votes necessary at that time to lead the next Spanish government.

Now, Felipe VI will have to establish a new round of contacts with political movements to confirm the next nominee for the investiture vote: the acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who will have to support the head of state who has the votes. necessary to be re-elected to office. A date will then be set for that session, possibly in October.

If Sánchez does not pass the votes on his investiture either, the country will be called for new general elections, expected to take place on January 14, 2024.

With local media