On Friday, the Spanish judiciary sentenced members of a terrorist cell to prison after they were convicted of planning to target Russia’s interests in the city of Barcelona.

The court sentenced the leader of the cell to 10 years in prison, and to 8 years in prison for three other members of the cell.

And the National Court in the capital, Madrid, said in a statement that it had convicted “four members of a terrorist cell based in Barcelona who identified Russian targets to carry out attacks against them in the capital of Catalonia” in northeastern Spain.

The court, which is responsible especially for terrorism cases, added that it had acquitted two other people.

The statement stated that the leader of the cell “began to identify potential targets, especially Russian interests in the capital of Catalonia,” and that he was “waiting to obtain war materials,” indicating that he had received training “to use explosives and knives, and to launch major attacks using booby-trapped cars.”

According to the judges, this cell was in contact with ISIS “through a complex system using a series of different applications.”

The court said the cell also took “pictures of symbolic places in Barcelona”.

In 2017, the Catalonia region witnessed a double attack that killed 16 people in its capital, Barcelona, ​​specifically on the famous Ramblas Street, and in the coastal resort of Cambrils.

On March 11, 2004, Spain was subjected to the deadliest terrorist attack in Europe, when explosive devices exploded in four trains at Atocha station in Madrid, killing 191 people and injuring nearly 2,000.