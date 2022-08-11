Rain, herons and beautiful women. Subtly depicted, these are well represented in the exhibition on Shin hangaJapanese for ‘new prints’, in the Japan Museum Sieboldhuis in Leiden.

That ‘new printmaking’ was an attempt by Japanese publishers to modernize the old Japanese woodblock tradition after the island came out of its isolation around 1900. No longer were popular prints made by artists together with woodblock cutters and printers, who had until then ensured mass circulation. Modern, western printing techniques and photos largely took over this task in Japan.

But tourists and foreign collectors were (and still are) fond of the old Japanese woodblock prints ‘of the flowing life’ (ukiyo-e), with geishas and landscapes – such as Hokusai’s big wave.

You couldn’t go on and on endlessly reprinting old glories, thought the young Tokyo print publisher Watanabe Shozaburo. As Western artists, some Japanese artists started making and printing woodcuts themselves, without a publisher. But publisher Watanabe wanted to renew the old Japanese craft with separate woodcarvers and block printers and artists. With more modern images.

Ito Shinsu, Makeup on the eyebrows1928. Image Private collection Kawase Hasui, The embankment at Komagata1918. Image Private collection

Beautiful women

He allowed Japanese artists to experiment with landscapes, but they remained too close to the old. This is where the ‘beautiful women’ come into the picture – also in Japanese art (as bijinga) a popular theme. Because in that genre, publisher Watanabe found the modern style he was looking for. This was done by a Western artist, the Austrian Friedrich Capelari. He had settled in Japan in 1910, inspired by the then very popular in Western art circles (including Vincent van Gogh). ukiyo-prints. As a Westerner, Capelari made drawings of Japanese women busy with their toilet. And they had exactly the Western-Japanese modern look Watanabe was looking for. He had pictures made of it. And so, even though Capelari’s figures now seem somewhat wooden, with that publication in 1915 the ‘new’ Japanese printmaking was born.

As the layout on the exhibit indicates, with “Beautiful Women Before the Earthquake” and “Beautiful Women After the Earthquake,” the 1923 Tokyo earthquake was an important dividing line. About a hundred thousand people died in the earthquake, Tokyo lay in ruins, print stocks and woodblock prints were burned: prints from that time are scarce.

Before the earthquake, Watanabe and other publishers had mainly Japanese artists design prints, including many of ‘beautiful women’. A highlight of this period are Hashiguchi Goyo’s elegant prints of women combing, bathing and dressing: especially his Woman combing her hair and Woman in long underwear jump out. Value ukiyoprints still often show women with mask-like faces, the women of the ‘new printmaking’ are depicted in a more naturalistic way. Since most new print designers were painters, not graphic artists, their lines are less graphic, with thicker black lines than on old prints. The editions of these new, more expensive prints were also smaller than those of the ukiyo-e.

Torii Kotondo, morning hair, 1931.

Image Private collection Takahashi Hiroaki, Foothills of the Ashitaka Mountain Range1932.

Image Private collection Kawase Hasui, The Zojo Temple, Shiba1925.

Image Private collection Hashiguchi Goyo, Woman applying makeup1918.

Image Private collection

too lascivious

Print publishers quickly recovered after the earthquake. Painters such as Ito Shinsui and especially Torii Kotondo designed beautiful portraits of women, such as morning hair, of a melancholy looking woman in bed under a mosquito net. That portrait is on the poster of the exhibition and on the catalogue. It is a rare print showing the museum. Because although you can hardly imagine that now, it would have been judged ‘too voluptuous’ by the Japanese censor at the time, an unmade woman in bed in the morning, perhaps remembering the night with her lover. The printing blocks would have been destroyed, according to the catalogue.

Other traditional Japanese printmaking genres, such as the landscape, flowers and birds, were also revived in the ‘new printmaking’. For example, Ohara Koson made bird prints, of which one of a stylized crouching egret in the rain is iconic. The white plumage of the little heron is shown with ‘blind printing’ (impression without ink). Abroad, his bird pictures were, like most shin hangahugely popular, but in Japan Koson was only honored with an exhibition in 2015 for the first time.

On the landscapes, if at all, we often see people in the pouring rain or snow, as a symbol of what nature can have in store. Especially Kawase Hasui’s prints of figures under a feather tumbling against the snow, often for old temples, are very atmospheric. It is remarkable how cleverly Japanese artists can depict snow and rain. And Takahashi Hiroaki can draw mountain streams that you can almost hear the water bubbling, the catalog states. And that’s right. Although the ‘new print art’ also includes city scenes of the renewed Japan from the 1930s, with modern bridges and cars and electric lights, that trend seems to have passed when Japan in 1941 itself with the attack on the American naval base Pearl Harbor World War II bombing.

Also read: Modern Japanese printmakers wanted to do everything themselves



Exhibition Shin hanga. The new pictures of Japan. Until 11/9, Japan Museum Sieboldhuis, Leiden. Inl: sieboldhuis.org ●●nel