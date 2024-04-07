The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, stated this Sunday that “the police entry by force into the Mexican embassy in Quito is a very serious incident.” The Minister of Foreign Affairs, in statements to EFE, stated that “respect for international law is the basis of coexistence between nations. “Spain demands respect for the inviolability of diplomatic missions.” Likewise, Albares has pointed out that “Spain will always work for respect for international law and good relations between the countries of Latin America.”

In a statement released by its Department this Sunday, Foreign Affairs affirms that the assault on the diplomatic mission “represents a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.” “We call for respect for international law and harmony between Mexico and Ecuador, brother countries of Spain and members of the Ibero-American Community,” the note states.

The European Union has also condemned the events of last Saturday through a statement from the European Commission Foreign Spokesperson, Peter Stano, in which he insisted on the importance of respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. ” Protecting the integrity of diplomatic missions and their personnel is essential to preserve stability and international order, promoting cooperation and trust between nations. Any violation of the inviolability of the premises of a diplomatic mission violates the Vienna Convention and must, therefore, be rejected,” he indicated.

The entry into the legation has caused Mexico to break diplomatic relations with Ecuador and numerous countries to have expressed their condemnation of the police raid on the embassy, ​​carried out to imprison former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, convicted of corruption, but whom the Mexican executive had granted political asylum.

Glas was under an arrest warrant and placed in preventive detention in the case of the reconstruction of the coastal province of Manabí, the most affected by the strong earthquake of 2016, where he is accused of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld, has justified the decision to break into the Mexican embassy in Quito to capture former Vice President Glas by alleging that there was a “real risk of imminent escape” and that Ecuador had already “exhausted diplomatic dialogue.” with Mexico regarding this issue.” The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, has announced that the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador “will remain closed indefinitely” and that the Ministry “will evacuate all diplomatic personnel and their families” from the country this Sunday.

