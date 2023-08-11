The Spanish team advanced dramatically to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand World Cup after beating the Netherlands 2-1 with a goal scored in extra time. Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal at minute 111 on a counterattack driven by Jennifer Hermoso, at a time when the Dutch took control of the game.

In regulation time the duel between Iberian and Dutch was tied 1-1. the goal of Stefanie Van Der Gragt, at At that moment, minute 91 stopped the illusion of Spain, which had gone ahead with a goal score. Mariona Caldenteymaximum penalty at 81 minutes of play.

La Roja continues to make history by qualifying for the first time for a World Cup semifinals.

The coach Jorge Vilda opted for the same initial formula adopted against Switzerland, except for the change of Salma Paralluelo for Mariona Caldentey in the last offensive line. A change that proved to be crucial, since the first goal for the Spaniards came from the feet of Mariona in the final stretch of normal time of a disputed and even commitment. Salma, already in extra time, sealed the victory.

Spain did its homework, corrected what was still pending and tried to close its defensive ranks. Teresa Abelleira and Aitana Bonmatí were in charge of midfield, the scene of a particular battle to face the Dutch power in this area thanks to Jill Roord, Jackie Groenen and Esmee Brugts. As anticipated, the initial 20 minutes were decisive.

An offensive Spain prevailed over the current world runner-up in the initial part and almost opened the scoring with Esther González and Alba Redondo in the first five minutes, but the ball did not enter due to details. Meanwhile, an attentive defense fulfilled the role of avoiding the attack by the Oranje and protecting the goalkeeper Cata Coll, who returned to the field of play as a starter and shielded the goal in her best performance so far. But it was already announced that it would not be easy.

Despite the Spanish superiority throughout the match, the powerful midfield and the methodical Dutch defense have not made things easy. The Spanish women found it difficult to find spaces in the organized rival lines and, above all, overcome the wall erected by Daphne Van Domselaar.

The Dutch goalkeeper once again proved why she is one of the team’s bastions with a spectacular save from a shot by Esther. Immediately she also had some luck after Alba’s rebound reached the post. Van Domselaar grew as the clock ticked down and frustrated multiple and versatile Spanish attempts, while the Netherlands kept pressing to find gaps in the opponent’s box.

The first goal of the match finally came in the 37th minute with a shot from Esther, but the joy soon dissipated after the VAR verified an advanced position of the attacker. The Spaniards wanted to play and remained firm. With an impeccable performance from the midfield, securing the ball in almost all disputes, a tireless Esther looked for possibilities inside, outside, on the wings.

To the extent that the traditional exchange of passes did not have an effect, La Roja had to bring out their best and most creative tools to stand up to the Oranje in an appointment in which tension prevailed. For that, individual plays, one-on-one combat and long-distance shots were used. For their part, the Netherlands took advantage of their enormous effectiveness in the area and almost scored their goal on some occasions, most of them thanks to the duo Lieke Martens-Esmee Brugts and set pieces.

In the second half, the Spanish returned determined to get the goal. The red squad continued to press and, without slowing down or giving up, they reaped numerous scoring chances. Although football is decided in the details and a rather essential one was still missing. It wasn’t until minute 81 that the scoring began, when Mariona rounded off an impeccable performance with a penalty goal.

When everything seemed to be headed for a Spanish victory, however, the discount came in added time, when Stefanie van der Gragt managed to equalize after carelessly leaving the ball and took the game to extra time. In the midst of a very marked game, with numerous fouls for both sides and three yellow cards, the tension continued in extra time with an unstoppable Beerensteyn as the great benchmark for a concentrated Netherlands determined to chase the goal.

Spain, with the entry of Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Irene Guerrero and Eva Navarro, She continued looking for her best form and gave war to the finalists of France 2019 until the final whistle. With a lethal counterattack and great goal, Salma, chosen the best player of the match, secured the victory and the historic pass to the semifinals.

Spain thus remains firm on its roadmap in Australia and New Zealand and, after making history, has already secured a place on the podium as well. In his next commitment, he will meet in the semifinals on August 15 in Auckland against the winner of the duel between Japan and Sweden.

EFE