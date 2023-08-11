EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Ten years ago, Ramón Potosme decided to leave the hustle and bustle of the newsroom where he worked as a journalist in Managua to go cultivate the land in a community in the department of Carazo, approximately one hour from the Nicaraguan capital. “I felt the need to live the issue of my ancestry and my indigeneity. More than telling it and making communication, it was more important to live it. I decided to create something that would allow me to live on my land”, he says.

Potosme, of Mangue or Chorotega indigenous descent, was tired of the city. “I survived, I worked there, but I always felt a little uncomfortable… I don’t like that unnecessarily fast pace of life, the noise pollution is terrible, the way in which human relations operate, I didn’t feel comfortable,” he says. His father had died a few years ago and he felt the need to do something. “He was a healer who worked with ancestral medicine and that support that he was there no longer existed,” he says. He had a good job, he says, but his was personal. “There came a time when I felt that I was not contributing to the country with what I was doing and I wanted to do something better and I had focused on the issue of rescuing the indigenous culture from which I come.”

He did not make the decision alone, he did it with his partner, Rotsen López, originally from Managua. They talked and it was clear that they wanted to work on the culture and indigenous ancestry of Potosme. So they founded a company that they called Nambume, which means “heart” in Chorotega. It began as a nursery and now, in addition to a nursery, it is a space that tries to rescue the Mangue-Chorotega culture through ancestral medicinal plants, the garden system, the ancestral agriculture system, the milpa, and cooking recipes. ancestral.

She was used to living in the city and it took her three years to go and live permanently in the Cañas Blancas region. She continued to work part-time as a journalist in Managua and part-time in the nursery, and it wasn’t until after her son Mauro turned one that she left. “I wanted Mauro to be in a greener environment, for her to be able to play, run in a large yard,” she says. At the beginning, however, there were two things that shocked him: the water supply failed a lot and the Internet connection was very bad. “Now the water comes every other day and since we already have the rhythm it doesn’t hit me so much,” she admits.

Ramón Potosme, Rotsen López and their son Mauro Courtesy

“An act of resistance”

Not everyone understands that this couple has decided to leave the city and their jobs at that time to go to the countryside to work the land. Family and friends criticized them. “They told me at home: he went to live in the mountains,” says López. They told her how someone with a postgraduate degree like her would be dedicated to selling plants.

“The first were close relatives, how was it possible that one was going to leave his career, his job… and now he is going to walk in the mountains with a machete. I understood at that moment that it was an honor and I felt very good doing that”, says Potosme. There were several times that his colleagues went to the fairs where they began to sell their plants and looked at them with pity. “There were people who told us: I am going to buy to collaborate as if they were giving us alms.” And that, in reality, both reflect, has to do with the concepts that exist around success, happiness and status.

According to the VIII Population Census and IV Housing Census of 2005, there are 46,002 Chorotega in Nicaragua, being one of the largest indigenous communities in the country. Of those, just over 34,000 live in rural areas.

Being indigenous, Potosme affirms, is an act of resistance. His life itself is the demonstration. His long hair, his house made of bamboo, vines and jaragua grass, and his relationship with fire, plants and animals. It is a frontal way of saying that it exists, that it is indigenous, that it is proud to be so and does not want to be made invisible.

They live in a house where the traditional Mango design is the most visible. With this they seek to vindicate the ancestral indigenous architecture as something “powerful, elegant and proud to show itself.” There are those who think that they did not have money to build and others who see the house as a museum. “We did not want to recreate this because it is a showcase of cultural heritage or because it is an intentional tour,” says López. “I make this house for myself, not to show it off. Because I want to live here and for the next generation to remember that this way of building exists and that it is the management that our grandparents gave us”, affirms Potosme.

Ramón Potosme in Nambume which means “heart” in Chorotega. Courtesy

Revitalize Mango culture

In Nambume the day starts early, at 5:00 in the morning. Sometimes before. He leaves for the field and she starts her day by feeding a new project that she has: some chickens, a duck and a pig.

While he works in the fields, she is in charge of communication, logistics, sees social networks, coordinates interviews, receives clients, and since she likes to eat and cook, she is always involved in the kitchen. Potosme farms on half a block of land inherited by her parents. She has guapinol, tepozán, ciguapate, contrahierba, muicle, all medicinal plants. But she also corn, beans, sweet potato, cassava, cucumber, among others. “Everything that is grown in the milpa is processed in the kitchen. All that is served are products grown by us and our collaborators,” she says.

The couple receives people from all over the country and foreigners who come to know about their experience. “Tours are made to the orchard and the milpa, which includes a talk about medicinal plants, indigenous bees and the ancestral system of milpa cultivation. They offer traditional meals associated with the ancestral gastronomy of the Mango”, says Potosme. They do not intend, affirms López, to become a great tourist site, they seek, rather, to share the knowledge they have of the Mango culture. Those who visit them can find tortillas, tamales, porridge, cereals, scrambled eggs, depending on the season.

“Being both in the same place and with all the passion, desire and dedication is what we are now,” says López. Ten years after that idea they have made Nambume a profitable place where they already have six workers in charge.

They are happy, both insist. López enjoys seeing how the trees sprout the fruits or how the chickens lay their eggs, the simplicity and tranquility with which they live and see his son Mauro running around in the middle of nature.

Potosme feels that leaving the newsroom ten years ago was the best decision. “It helped me connect better with my people and my culture. It helped me connect with the earth and feel happy in something that was inside of me and I wasn’t doing it, which is working in the fields, with herbs, animals, plants, with the agricultural system, with microorganisms and that somehow makes me be in a place where I am very, very happy”. Together, they dream that the work they do in Nambume will be an important engine for the revitalization of the Mangue-Chorotega culture.