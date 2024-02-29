The State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill on decoupling prices in the Russian Federation from global prices

Russia has decided to decouple domestic prices for goods from global indicators. How reports Kommersant, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill that will allow the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) not to take them into account when determining the monopoly high and low cost of a product.

The authors of the amendments noted that prices in the country are often based on world prices without taking into account the situation in the domestic market, and the changes will ensure the priority of the interests of Russians. This is already the second version of the bill, which took into account comments about the premature abandonment of global indicators without the formation of a national system.

“If the market is deprived of the opportunity to focus on world prices, benchmarks and pricing rules should be offered in return. Determining the market price within an isolated market looks extremely difficult,” said Veta managing partner Ilya Zharsky.

According to Tatyana Basova, head of economic research at the consulting company Kulik & Partners Law.Economics, if the changes are approved, it will be more difficult to prove the validity of pricing in the country. In antitrust regulation, the concept of a comparable market outside the country will disappear, added Yaroslav Kulik, managing partner of the company.

Earlier it became known that Russia may have a new way to curb rising prices for gasoline and diesel fuel. FAS wants to introduce the initial maximum cost of fuel sold on the exchange under government orders. The contract price must not be higher than the arithmetic average of exchange and over-the-counter prices for goods for the last three months preceding the month in which the contract or additional agreement is concluded. This meets the roadmap for the development of exchange trading and will allow government customers to avoid inflated prices, increase competition and transparency of pricing, the department emphasized.