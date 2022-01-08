Space The historically large and expensive space telescope Webb has fully opened up in space

The James Webb Telescope, which travels more than 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, is set to gather information about the early stages of the universe.

Historical the expensive and technologically advanced James Webb Space Telescope was finally brought into operation in space on Saturday when its mirrors were fully opened.

Webbin, which was sent into space on Christmas Day and cost about ten billion US dollars, is set to offer completely new images and measurements from distant space for five years from the summer.

The U.S. Space Administration will broadcast a live broadcast of the opening of the mirrors on Saturday, which can be viewed in the main picture of this story.