Garbage is no longer just a problem on our planet, we have also left garbage and space debris in space. Sooner than we think this will be a giant problem to solve.

Space debris is debris that human activities leave behind in space. These are essentially man-made debris that come from coupled systems that have been used to send satellites and rockets into space for nearly 60 years and from items that have become obsolete.

Among the debris that revolves around the Earth there are several satellites that have already completed their mission or that have run out of fuel, having remained in an eternal orbit, until its direction changes for some reason and they enter the atmosphere or get lost in deep space .

There are also rocket parts, such as the fairing, which is a protection system carried by all the satellites that are sent into space. Once the ‘package’ passes through the atmosphere, this ‘shell’ detaches itself from the object it follows and remains in orbit. To this are added small objects that have come loose from space flights, such as screws, pieces of plastic or metal.

It is estimated that there are already more than 6,000 tons of space debris orbiting the planet, and that number is increasing as space travel appears to have gained new momentum. In fact, it is expected that by 2025 the Moon will be stepped on again and the trend for space tourism to spread among the richest.

There is garbage of all sizes: around 30,000 pieces are larger than 10 cm, 700,000 between 10 and 1 cm, and 120 million pieces are smaller than 1 cm. A debris this size has the same force as a baseball thrown at 100 km/h. On the other hand, it is worth noting that there is no law that regulates the abandonment or collection of waste found in space.

Several solutions have been proposed to clean up the environment around the Earth, but at the moment lack of funding prevents any from being put into practice, as doing a deep clean of space will cost millions and millions of dollars. And it is impossible to fight space junk if the interested parties, that is, those who use and will use the space later, do not collaborate and continue to pollute.

Without funds to implement the proper cleaning methods, astrophysicists concerned with the matter are unable to manufacture the virtual and real tools that allow them to understand the behavior of this debris, each of which can be a danger, both to the planet and for operating satellites and future shipments of rockets and space devices.

While there is very little likelihood that the larger pieces will enter Earth’s atmosphere and cause significant damage, it is important to know how the debris will behave as they can damage operational satellites on which telecommunications, Internet or GPS systems depend. .

The International Space Station has already had to maneuver several times to avoid collisions with this garbage and, thanks to its RemoveDEBRIS satellite, it was possible to collect the first space debris in 2019. NASA claims that within a decade, every rocket sent into space will hit at least one debris in your path.

The space needs to be cleaned up, because without viable solutions it can become inaccessible by 2100.

