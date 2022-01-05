After almost two decades of waiting, Netflix brings the reboot of Rebelde, the Mexican soap opera whose musical group achieved international fame and made its members stars. This new installment could be taken as a continuation of the Mexican version (which in turn was a new version of the Argentine production Rebel way), because it will be possible to see two former students of the Elite way School: Celina Ferrer Miter (Estefania Villarreal), who is the new director of the school and Pilar Gandia (Karla Cossio), who will become the mother of one of the protagonists.

Release date of Rebelde

This new adaptation of the plot created by the Argentine producer Cris Morena, which had several remakes worldwide and whose respective versions of Mexico and Argentina are considered the most successful, is premiered in a new Mexican adaptation this Wednesday, January 5.

Official poster of Rebelde, the Netflix reboot. Photo: Netflix

Where to see Rebelde?

This new version of Rebelde is a Netflix original production , which will be seen only on the same streaming platform.

Opening hours for Rebelde

Peru and Colombia: January 5 – 3.00 am

Mexico: January 5 – 2.00 am

Argentina and Chile: January 5 – 5.00 am

Spain: January 5 – 9.00 pm

Which are the main characters?

Blue Guaita as Jana

Andrea Chaparro as MJ

Franco Masini as Luka

Sergio Mayer Mori as Esteban

Jerónimo Cantillo as Dixon

Alejandro Puente as Sebas

Giovanna Grigio as Emilia

Lizeth Selene as Andi

Rebelde Official Trailer

Rebel Mexican version

While in the original Argentine story the group consisted of 4 members, in the Mexican version it was decided to include two more members: Anahí (Mía), Dulce María (Roberta), Alfonso Herrera (Miguel), Christopher von Uckermann (Diego), Maite Perroni (Lupita) and Christian Chávez (Giovanni) were the protagonists.

On the differences of characters compared to the original, we saw that certain licenses were taken, especially in the role of Mía (Mexico), she represented the conceited teenager who wanted everything she wanted to be done in her own way, and that in several chapters he moved away from what his story was in the original Argentine plot.

Anahí (Mía), Dulce María (Roberta), Alfonso Herrera (Miguel), Christopher von Uckermann (Diego), Maite Perroni (Lupita) and Christian Chávez (Giovanni) were the first Mexican RBDs. Photo: Efe.

Rebelde Way Argentine version

Rebelde way featured teenagers shortly after finishing school who sought to follow their dreams as they struggled against the adversities that life presented to them. In the Argentine version, they were Felipe Colombo (Manuel), Camila Bordonaba (Maritza), Benjamín Rojas (Pablo) and Luisana Lopilato (Mía) as the protagonists.