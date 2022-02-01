Cosmo-SkyMed has done it. After several postponements, also due to bad weather, the second satellite of the Italian constellation Cosmo-SkyMed of the Second Generation (Csg) was successfully launched, promoted by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) with the contribution of the Ministry of University and Research and by the Ministry of Defense. The take-off took place this night at 00.11 Italian time from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station base aboard the Falcon 9 carrier of the American company SpaceX.

ASI– With the second satellite of the constellation, the sixth in orbit, the operations and overall capabilities of the entire Cosmo-SkyMed constellation will be expanded, in line with the objectives set by ASI and the Ministry of Defense, which have promoted it, financed and directed, in the role of clients, the entire development program.

BAG – “The launch of the second satellite of the new generation Cosmo-SkyMed represents a further important step to ensure the continuity and consolidation of an extraordinary infrastructure, an Italian technological excellence recognized worldwide, capable of guaranteeing the most sophisticated monitoring services and observation of our planet “- This is underlined by the president of the Italian Space Agency, Giorgio Saccoccia.” The second generation – observes Saccoccia – is in fact characterized, thanks to significant investments by ASI and the Italian Defense, by new functions, better performances and greater flexibility of use that enable innovative services and applications for the economic and social growth of our country “.

MASS – “One of the strengths of the space and aerospace sector of our country is the completeness of its industrial and research chain”. This was pointed out by Maria Cristina Messa, Minister of University and Research. “This strategic autonomy – continues Messa – has made it possible to develop, over the years, skills and expertise of strong international competitiveness and precisely in this context Cosmo-SkyMed was conceived and created. Thanks to the Second Generation satellites we will have an even better quality of the data obtained and the possibility, for example, of continuing to study, with ever greater precision and punctuality, the trends of natural and anthropogenic processes that the Italian and international scientific community are monitoring since more than a decade through this constellation “.” Having to face ecological transitions and climate change, acting on this front and investing in research can prove to be decisive “adds the owner of the Mur.

GUERINI – “The second generation COSMO-SkyMed satellite constellation constitutes a resource of fundamental importance for Defense, thanks to the ability to observe the Earth in all weather conditions”. Lorenzo Guerini, Minister of Defense, commented. strategic level, will allow the Defense to have a constantly updated information framework of potential risk factors and the timely assessment of the operational situation, in order to support the decision-making process to make the most appropriate choices “.” With this program, the national space industry confirms its leadership position in the development of high-tech systems, in particular ultra-high resolution radar and sensors. This result is the result of the strong synergy between universities and industry, corroborated by the skills of our civil and military technicians, as well as by the fruitful osmosis of experience and knowledge between Defense and the Italian Space Agency, a heritage to be maintained and enhanced over the years to safeguard national technological sovereignty. . The Cosmo-SkyMed program also represents an important opportunity for future further international cooperation “adds the Minister of Defense.

COLAO – “The launch of the new satellite of the second generation of the Cosmo-SkyMed constellation demonstrates all the Italian ambition in the field of Earth Observation and our extraordinary expertise in radar payloads (Sar)”. This was underlined by Vittorio Colao, Minister for technological innovation and digital transition with delegation to space. “A competence – observes Colao – made up of large industrial capacities (such as Leonardo and its joint ventures Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio) but also from the contribution of numerous national SMEs and an ecosystem of extremely dynamic and competitive public and private entities. Thanks to the two generations of Cosmo-SkyMed satellites we are able to improve the quality of critical information and speed up data transmission “. Colao recalls that” the 5 satellites in orbit, from 2008 to today have acquired 2 million images, monitoring 7 billions of square kilometers, about 14 times the entire area of ​​the planet, we are also able to develop a greater number of applications in strategic areas such as climate change, precision agriculture, control of critical infrastructures, emergency management (fires , earthquakes, floods), maritime safety and coastal control and thanks to Telespazio and Asi, Cosmo-SkyMed data are marketed all over the world “.

SCENT – “This launch represents a new success for Italy in Space and is the result of investments and skills resulting from the joint effort of institutions, the scientific community and industry. In the front row is Leonardo, with Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio , at the helm of a vast network of small and medium-sized enterprises “. This is the comment of Leonardo’s CEO, Alessandro Profumo. “The far-sighted and systemic vision that inspired Cosmo-SkyMed is the same that must guide us today in facing, as a country, the challenges of the New Space Economy and transforming them into opportunities for recovery: Leonardo is ready to do its part “adds Profumo.