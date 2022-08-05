Red Bull 9, Ferrari 4: the regulatory turn based on the ground effect of this 2022 has brought the time hands of F1 back more than a decade when in 2010 and 2012 the teams of Milton Keynes and Maranello were fighting for the world titles. If then there was no lack of glory Sundays for McLaren, Mercedes and Lotus, up to now in this championship have been played at the end of the Grand Prix either the Austrian anthem in honor of Red Bull or that of Mameli after a statement by Ferrari .

There Mercedes is the big absentee of this 2022. The extreme concept at the origin of the W13 did not give the advantages that emerged in the wind tunnel to the incontrovertible test of the track and porpoising has long plagued the car of the Brackley team, which regained its competitiveness in the last month of July in the which F1 made a stop on permanent and traditional tracks in place of the citizens who characterized the very first part of the championship.

In Hungary the first pole position of the season arrived with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton signed the second consecutive place of honor with his compatriot behind him. Ferrari with Charles Leclerc had gone off the track in France and made the wrong strategic choice at the Hungaroring, but overall the Mercedes W13 it was closer to the Red Bull RB18 and the F1-75.

After the summer break, F1 will resume the championship in Belgium where the anti-porpoising technical directive will be effective for the first time, completed by the raising of the cars by 15 millimeters in 2023. The TD039 should on paper particularly affect the flexible flat bottoms that could having made the fortune of some teams in this first part of the season. As reported by Auto Motor und Sport the new measurements could cost some teams to lift the car off the ground by 6 millimeters with a loss of performance quantifiable in two or three tenths. “Precisely those that Mercedes are missing to win”emphasizes the German newspaper.