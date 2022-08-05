With renewed airs with Christophe Galtier on the bench instead of Mauricio Pochettino, the Paris Saint Germain begins the defense of its title in Ligue 1 at Clermont, on Saturday in the first day of the French championship.

PSG’s debut

“When you train Paris Saint-Germain you have more pressure than in other places. It is a club that has a habit of winning trophies,” admitted the new coach of the team from the capital.

Galtier was the architect of Lille being champion in 2021, just ahead of

PSG. From the outset, Paris SG was able to celebrate its first title of the season by winning the Champions Trophy (French Super Cup) last Saturday, with a 4-0 win over Nantes in Tel Aviv, with a double from Neymar and goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.



Neymar and Messi assumed that day the responsibility in the absence of Kylian Mbappesuspended for that match, but in Ligue 1 He starts with the status of a great star, after having signed the renewal with PSG, ending a long novel in installments that for some moments seemed to place him very close to Real Madrid.

PSG’s new discipline

The arrival of the new DT has brought with it important changes in the PSG locker room, as reported by L’Equipe.

In an article entitled ‘The end of privileges’, it is reported that Luis Campos, the new sports director, and Galtier have installed a regime with more demand, discipline and rigor

“When work resumed at the beginning of July, Al-Khelaïfi went to the Camp des Loges to present the new faces. When introducing Campos to the players, the president was clear: the Portuguese has all his confidence (…) The boss explained that rules were going to be set and that everyone had to comply with them. During this contact, Campos did not play the seduction card. He immediately warned that it was going to be tough and that the first one who did not respect the rules would be sanctioned”, says L’Equipe.

It is also reported that the new coach is rigorous in the breakfast of all the players and that preferably they share lunch. If a player is late for said activity they return it.

There are also new codes, such as the use of the telephone at the table for conversations. They are allowed to use it to, for example, watch games.

“In another genre, Campos would also have explored the capital’s night spots,” says the newspaper.

