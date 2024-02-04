33-year-old officer was grazed in the arm; action was carried out 1 day after the death of a Rota police officer

An operation by the São Paulo Military Police left 3 dead in Baixada Santista on Saturday (3.Feb.2024), one day after the death of Rota PM Samuel Wesley Cosmo. A 33-year-old officer was grazed in the arm in one of the incidents in the São Jorge neighborhood, in Santos, but underwent medical treatment in the city's Santa Casa and his health status was not disclosed.

In a note (read the complete – PDF – 40 kB), the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat said that an unidentified man died in São Jorge after shooting at Rota police officers. According to the government, the police were operating at the location when they were met with gunfire.

“The police intervened and hit the suspect, who was rescued and taken to Hospital Vicentino, but did not resist. A 9mm caliber pistol and a bag with portions of crack and marijuana were seized from the man,” says the São Paulo government. The case was registered as death resulting from police intervention, drugs without authorization or in disagreement and attempted murder.

The other death was recorded in an action in the Jóquei Club neighborhood, in São Vicente. The police ordered the suspect to stop, who tried to flee on foot and shot. The agents retaliated and hit the man. He was rescued, but did not survive.

“Inside the property where he tried to hide, a notebook with notes on drug trafficking, a backpack with 439 portions of marijuana, 113 eppendorfs with cocaine, two rocks of crack and a bottle of perfume were found. A 9mm caliber pistol was also seized,” declared the Public Security Secretariat.

The Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, declared that the criminals were “neutralized” by Rota teams. “We continue in operations”he said.

Read more about the case: