06/12/2023 – 22:13

The employees of the Metropolitan Company of São Paulo (Metrô) decided on the night of this Monday, 12th, in an assembly convened by the Union of Subway Workers, not to join the strike that was being planned for this Tuesday, 13th. do Metrô in which the company undertakes to request authorization to hire 115 security agents who were approved in a 2019 tender, and whose result was ratified in 2022.

Metrô was also willing to forward a request to the management of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) for the opening of a public tender and will discuss with the union a new career plan for workers.

According to the union, the company also offered subway workers the payment of the amount corresponding to the Length of Service Bonus given to the category of “executives and specialists” included in the December 2023 personnel sheet, as part of the Profit Sharing Program (PPR ).

The main demand of the strikers was for more employees through the opening of a public tender. Subway workers claim that another 2,000 workers are needed to ensure the quality of the system and service to passengers. Today there are 7,200 employees in all.

The possibility of a strike has been discussed by the union since the beginning of the month. In two assemblies, the strikers even voted to fold their arms this Tuesday. This Monday, however, with the new proposal offered by the Metrô, the stoppage cooled down and the workers decided to give up the protest.

The suggestion to accept the Metro's proposal and not go on strike was accepted by 73% of the workers who participated in the vote (2,325 votes), while 24% opted for the strike, and 1.8% abstained.
























