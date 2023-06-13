In recent days, the news of Shakira’s change of residence to Miami, United States, was released. And by ‘chances of fate’, soccer player Lionel Messi will also arrive in the city as part of his signing with Inter Miami.

This was confirmed by the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’, which also revealed thate Antonela Rocuzzo will seek to enroll Thiago, Ciro and Mateo Messi in the same school that Shakira’s children attend.



In fact, Spanish media point out that there will be the reunion of the ‘old friends’, who have had several interactions in recent times, due to the songs that the Barranquilla woman has released after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, Messi’s former teammate at the Barcelona.

The reunion of Shakira and Antonela Roccuzzo

Sasha and Milan study at the Miami Country Day School, one of the most exclusive schools in the area. AND Everything points to the fact that the children of the Colombian and the Argentine will share the classrooms and the playground.

Miami Country Day School defines itself as an institution that fosters innovation and creativity, seeks excellence, and balances the physical and mental well-being of students.

The college offers free cultural events, summer camps, community engagement initiatives, and clubs open to anyone outside of the school, as well as those enrolled.

The school, where Shakira and Antonela will meet again, is located 15 minutes north of downtown Miamiand a 25-minute drive from destinations such as Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Aventura Mall, Lincoln Road, South Beach and the central airport.

Not everyone can access the Miami Country Day School, since it is an exclusive space to which an annual fee of between 33,800 and 46,000 dollars is contributed.

Of course, the payment does not include uniforms and transportation. Although each student receives their lunch prepared by chefs and nutrition professionals.

In addition, the Miami campus has educational agreements in the countries of Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

