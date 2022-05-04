Camilo Cristófaro stated that he referred to black cars; later, he said he was “kidding” and referring to a “brother friend”

Hours after having a racist audio leaked during a session at the São Paulo City Council, councilor Camilo Cristófaro (PSB) gave two versions of the episode. First, the politician released a video in which he appears with Beetles and says he speaks in reference to black cars.

“It’s 11:20 am and I’m recording here. I’m saying exactly that these black cars are work. I’m saying here that it’s not easy to take care of the paint. So, if councilor Luana looked at it from the other side, 70% of the people who accompany me, councilor, are black. […] If you want to take it to the other side, to do a political campaign, behind my back, you won’t do it”, said the councilor in the video.

Then, when he participated in person in the College of Leaders of the Chamber, he stated that he was “playing” and referring to a “brother friend”.

“I was going to record a program that wasn’t recorded there in my car shed. I was with Chuchu, who is the chief of staff at Sub do Ipiranga, and he is black. I mentioned to him that he was there. In fact, on Sunday we did a cleaning there and when I arrived I said: ‘this is something for black people, right?’. I told [Anderson] Chuchu, as a brother, because he is my brother”, said the councilor.

Then he mentioned that most of his followers are black. “If I was wrong, it’s because I have this intimacy with him, because he calls me bald, he calls me ‘veínho’. We have that intimacy. He’s a brother of mine.”

This Tuesday’s session of the Applications CPI at the São Paulo City Council had to be interrupted after an audio by Camilo Cristófaro saying “black thing” to colleagues was leaked. THE The case took place at the beginning of the session of the commission created to investigate app companies that heard the former CEO of the Uber company Claudia Woods and the partner of the motorcycle freight company THL, Thiago Henrique Lima.

Councilwoman Luana Alves (Psol) said that Cristófaro was “extremely racist” and which will trigger the Internal Affairs Department. In addition to her, the councilor Elaine Mineiro, of the Psol Peripheral Quilombo Collective Mandate, said that “will take the necessary actions so that the councilor’s racist attitude does not go unpunished”.

